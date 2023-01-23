 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,843.54 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 1,843.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.21% from Rs. 1,657.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.95 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 225.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.54 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 553.04 crore in December 2021.
Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in December 2021. Tata Comm shares closed at 1,346.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.07% over the last 12 months.
Tata Communications
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,843.541,775.021,657.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,843.541,775.021,657.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost399.69378.53318.57
Depreciation236.99232.08229.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses982.63946.51833.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax224.23217.90275.76
Other Income75.3266.2447.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax299.55284.14323.07
Interest21.3122.9722.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax278.24261.17300.77
Exceptional Items--46.74--
P/L Before Tax278.24307.91300.77
Tax69.2972.5575.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities208.95235.36225.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period208.95235.36225.51
Equity Share Capital285.00285.00285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.338.267.91
Diluted EPS7.338.267.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.338.267.91
Diluted EPS7.338.267.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

