 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tasty Bite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 42.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 42.08% from Rs. 74.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 233.79% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 243.43% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

Tasty Bite Eatables
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.48 141.62 74.24
Other Operating Income -- 0.35 --
Total Income From Operations 105.48 141.98 74.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.22 89.90 50.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.46 0.07 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.68 7.64 7.92
Depreciation 6.83 7.07 6.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.84 24.33 14.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.46 12.97 -3.81
Other Income 3.34 2.12 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.80 15.09 -1.81
Interest 2.61 2.34 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.19 12.75 -3.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.19 12.75 -3.64
Tax 1.42 3.24 -0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.77 9.51 -2.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.77 9.51 -2.82
Equity Share Capital 2.57 2.57 2.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.69 37.08 -10.98
Diluted EPS 14.69 37.08 -10.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.69 37.08 -10.98
Diluted EPS 14.69 37.08 -10.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited