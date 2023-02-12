 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tantia Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2022 down 33.41% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2021.

Tantia Constructions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.21 16.05 20.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.21 16.05 20.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.66 3.56 4.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.85 4.55 0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 1.18 1.17
Depreciation 0.92 0.98 1.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.45 12.13 13.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.21 -6.35 0.05
Other Income 16.37 17.06 16.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.16 10.71 16.60
Interest 0.56 0.58 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.60 10.13 16.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.60 10.13 16.24
Tax 4.13 4.14 3.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.47 5.99 12.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.47 5.99 12.72
Equity Share Capital 28.74 28.74 28.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.08 4.43
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.08 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.08 4.43
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.08 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited