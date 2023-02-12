Tantia Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2022 down 33.41% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2021.