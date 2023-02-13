 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tantia Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 237.6% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 161.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

Tantia Constructions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.21 16.05 20.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.21 16.05 20.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.66 3.56 4.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.85 4.55 0.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 1.18 -2.95
Depreciation 0.98 0.58 -0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.46 12.12 18.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -5.94 0.33
Other Income 0.49 1.16 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.79 -4.78 3.34
Interest 0.56 1.04 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.35 -5.82 2.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.35 -5.82 2.63
Tax -- 0.03 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.35 -5.85 2.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.35 -5.85 2.67
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.20 -- -0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.55 -5.85 2.58
Equity Share Capital 28.74 28.74 28.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 -2.04 0.93
Diluted EPS -1.24 -2.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 -2.04 0.93
Diluted EPS -1.24 -2.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
