Tantia Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 237.6% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 161.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.
Tantia Const shares closed at 12.40 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tantia Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.21
|16.05
|20.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.21
|16.05
|20.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.66
|3.56
|4.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.85
|4.55
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.18
|-2.95
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.58
|-0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.46
|12.12
|18.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-5.94
|0.33
|Other Income
|0.49
|1.16
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-4.78
|3.34
|Interest
|0.56
|1.04
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.35
|-5.82
|2.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.35
|-5.82
|2.63
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.35
|-5.85
|2.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.35
|-5.85
|2.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.20
|--
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.55
|-5.85
|2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|28.74
|28.74
|28.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-2.04
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-2.04
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-2.04
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-2.04
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited