Tantia Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 237.6% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 161.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.