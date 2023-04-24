 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore, up 72.18% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.03% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.12 crore in March 2023 up 193.87% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2022.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.53 98.75 67.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.53 98.75 67.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.97 55.88 39.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.45 2.76 -0.52
Power & Fuel -- 4.00 3.59
Employees Cost 4.51 4.31 3.09
Depreciation 1.71 1.61 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.76 9.32 11.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.11 20.88 8.33
Other Income 6.29 0.94 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.41 21.81 9.52
Interest 0.31 0.19 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.10 21.62 9.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.10 21.62 9.23
Tax 7.72 5.37 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.38 16.25 7.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.38 16.25 7.06
Equity Share Capital 9.98 9.98 9.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.43 16.29 7.08
Diluted EPS 22.43 16.29 7.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.43 16.29 7.08
Diluted EPS 22.43 16.29 7.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited