Symphony Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Symphony are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 205.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2021.

Symphony
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.00 274.00 205.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.00 274.00 205.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.00 41.00 56.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 187.00 121.00 90.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -69.00 -11.00 -32.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.00 33.00 30.00
Depreciation 7.00 6.00 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 9.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.00 44.00 31.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.00 31.00 24.00
Other Income 14.00 14.00 7.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.00 45.00 31.00
Interest 3.00 2.00 3.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.00 43.00 28.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.00 43.00 28.00
Tax 9.00 11.00 7.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.00 32.00 21.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.00 32.00 21.00
Minority Interest -- 1.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.00 33.00 21.00
Equity Share Capital 13.99 14.00 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 4.67 2.96
Diluted EPS 5.51 4.67 2.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 4.57 2.96
Diluted EPS 5.51 4.67 2.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited