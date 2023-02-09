Symphony Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.00 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 205.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.00 crore in December 2022 up 85.71% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.00 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 37.00 crore in December 2021.