Sylph Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 740% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 740% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 967.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 up 1140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Sylph Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 12.21 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 224.73% returns over the last 6 months