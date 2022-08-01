Sybly Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 97.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 97.73% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Sybly Ind shares closed at 7.40 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Sybly Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|2.05
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|2.05
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.34
|1.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.40
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.25
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.13
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.28
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.27
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|0.29
|-1.24
|1.39
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-1.61
|0.90
|Tax
|--
|-1.06
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.55
|0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.55
|0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.60
|0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited