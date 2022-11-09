 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suyog Tele Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 37.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in September 2022 up 5.46% from Rs. 11.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in September 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 22.18 crore in September 2021.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.25 in September 2021.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 354.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

Suyog Telematics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.57 33.18 37.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.57 33.18 37.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.47 5.99 11.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.49 2.95 2.68
Depreciation 6.16 2.70 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.99 2.92 1.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.45 18.63 16.37
Other Income 2.48 2.74 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.93 21.37 16.48
Interest 3.04 5.45 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.89 15.92 14.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.89 15.92 14.62
Tax 4.72 4.53 3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.17 11.39 11.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.17 11.39 11.54
Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.61 10.86 11.25
Diluted EPS 11.61 10.86 11.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.61 10.86 11.25
Diluted EPS 11.61 10.86 11.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suyog Tele #Suyog Telematics #Telecommunications - Service
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.