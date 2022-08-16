 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suyog Tele Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.18 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.18 crore in June 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2022 down 0.29% from Rs. 11.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2021.

Suyog Tele EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.25 in June 2021.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 370.35 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and -12.87% over the last 12 months.

Suyog Telematics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.18 40.35 35.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.18 40.35 35.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.99 6.20 11.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.95 2.82 2.61
Depreciation 2.70 8.15 4.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.92 4.06 1.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.63 19.12 16.09
Other Income 2.74 1.86 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.37 20.98 16.31
Interest 5.45 8.79 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.92 12.19 14.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.92 12.19 14.51
Tax 4.53 5.49 3.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.39 6.69 11.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.39 6.69 11.42
Equity Share Capital 10.48 10.48 10.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 6.48 11.25
Diluted EPS 10.86 6.48 11.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.86 6.48 11.25
Diluted EPS 10.86 6.48 11.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:02 pm
