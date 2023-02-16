Suryalakshmi Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.30 crore, down 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.30 crore in December 2022 down 5.06% from Rs. 197.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 96.88% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 down 49.83% from Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2021.