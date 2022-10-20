Suraj Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore, down 22.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore in September 2022 down 22.49% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 60.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 114.85% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2021.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 148.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 669.85% over the last 12 months.