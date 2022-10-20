 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suraj Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore, down 22.49% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.60 crore in September 2022 down 22.49% from Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 60.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 114.85% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2021.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 148.35 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.30% returns over the last 6 months and 669.85% over the last 12 months.

Suraj Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.60 9.83 14.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.60 9.83 14.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.56 1.28 2.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.20 5.79 10.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.38 0.23
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.43 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.70 1.70 0.82
Other Income 0.22 0.18 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.92 1.89 0.82
Interest 0.16 0.15 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.76 1.73 0.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.76 1.73 0.82
Tax 0.44 0.44 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.31 1.30 0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.31 1.30 0.82
Equity Share Capital 12.29 11.20 8.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 1.24 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.24 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 1.24 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.24 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
