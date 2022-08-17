Suraj Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore, up 221.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.83 crore in June 2022 up 221.62% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 up 3886.46% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 up 7000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Suraj Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 96.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 3,802.44% over the last 12 months.