Suraj Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore, up 45.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore in December 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.