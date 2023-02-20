Superstar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.