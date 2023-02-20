 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Superstar Dist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 66.38% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Superstar Distilleries and Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.01 1.39 1.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.01 1.39 1.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.17 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.32 0.32
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 1.42 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.57 -0.63
Other Income -0.02 -0.03 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.45 -0.60 -0.44
Interest 0.00 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.46 -0.62 -0.46
Exceptional Items 0.30 0.06 --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.56 -0.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.56 -0.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.56 -0.46
Equity Share Capital 11.69 11.69 11.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.48 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.48 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.48 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.48 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited