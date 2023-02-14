Superior Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 41.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 41.49% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 3271.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 580% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.