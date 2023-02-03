 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sundaram Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.55 crore in December 2022 up 90.46% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2022 up 172.54% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.09 16.82 14.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.09 16.82 14.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.76 7.94 7.97
Depreciation 0.32 0.34 0.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.15 3.87 4.83
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 1.37 -8.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 8.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.86 3.31 0.35
Other Income 0.64 0.59 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.50 3.90 3.01
Interest 0.05 0.11 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.45 3.79 2.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.45 3.79 2.79
Tax 3.52 3.89 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.94 -0.10 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.94 -0.10 0.51
Minority Interest -- -- 0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates 57.61 33.35 33.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.55 33.25 33.89
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 111.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 -1.60 1.61
Diluted EPS 2.91 -1.60 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.91 -1.60 1.61
Diluted EPS 2.91 -1.60 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited