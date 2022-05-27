 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sun TV Network Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.01 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 833.01 crore in March 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 781.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.35 crore in March 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 449.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.08 crore in March 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 597.38 crore in March 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 419.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

Sun TV Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 833.01 1,033.10 781.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 833.01 1,033.10 781.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.94 158.91 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.36 66.39 66.97
Depreciation 64.84 153.29 76.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.39 85.93 168.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 488.48 568.58 470.17
Other Income 53.76 42.02 50.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 542.24 610.60 520.76
Interest 3.42 0.80 17.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 538.82 609.80 503.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 538.82 609.80 503.58
Tax 134.47 152.41 53.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 404.35 457.39 449.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 404.35 457.39 449.88
Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 11.61 11.42
Diluted EPS 10.26 11.61 11.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 11.61 11.42
Diluted EPS 10.26 11.61 11.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:35 pm
