Sun TV Network Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.01 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.01 crore in March 2022 up 6.52% from Rs. 781.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.35 crore in March 2022 down 10.12% from Rs. 449.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.08 crore in March 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 597.38 crore in March 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.42 in March 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 419.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.