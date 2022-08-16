Sun TV Network Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,193.90 crore, up 47.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,193.90 crore in June 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 810.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.68 crore in June 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 389.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.75 crore in June 2022 up 56.94% from Rs. 551.02 crore in June 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 12.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.89 in June 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 477.20 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.