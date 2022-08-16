 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sun TV Network Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,193.90 crore, up 47.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sun TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,193.90 crore in June 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 810.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 491.68 crore in June 2022 up 26.15% from Rs. 389.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.75 crore in June 2022 up 56.94% from Rs. 551.02 crore in June 2021.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 12.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.89 in June 2021.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 477.20 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.

Sun TV Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,193.90 833.01 810.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,193.90 833.01 810.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.37 142.94 113.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.46 65.36 68.08
Depreciation 207.93 64.84 33.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 162.24 71.39 133.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 555.90 488.48 461.91
Other Income 100.92 53.76 56.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 656.82 542.24 517.96
Interest 1.42 3.42 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 655.40 538.82 516.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 655.40 538.82 516.95
Tax 163.72 134.47 127.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 491.68 404.35 389.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 491.68 404.35 389.76
Equity Share Capital 197.04 197.04 197.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 10.26 9.89
Diluted EPS 12.48 10.26 9.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.48 10.26 9.89
Diluted EPS 12.48 10.26 9.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sun TV Network
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.