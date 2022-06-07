Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore in March 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 231.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022 down 164.55% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 100.52% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2021.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 7.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.