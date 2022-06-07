 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore in March 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 231.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022 down 164.55% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 100.52% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2021.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 7.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 60.61% over the last 12 months.

Sumeet Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.62 204.45 231.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.62 204.45 231.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 223.34 136.95 172.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.31 16.14 -8.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.28 5.63 7.33
Depreciation 7.77 7.92 9.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.69 38.20 42.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.16 -0.40 8.05
Other Income 3.29 16.80 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.87 16.41 9.65
Interest 5.71 7.48 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.57 8.92 7.25
Exceptional Items -0.04 -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -13.61 8.92 7.25
Tax -5.71 -- -4.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.90 8.92 12.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.90 8.92 12.24
Equity Share Capital 103.64 103.64 103.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 0.86 1.14
Diluted EPS -0.73 0.86 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.73 0.86 1.14
Diluted EPS -0.73 0.86 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
