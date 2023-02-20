Sulabh Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 43.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 43.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 144.84% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2022 up 118.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.