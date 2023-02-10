Sudarshan Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore, down 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 601.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 98.39% from Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 75.45 crore in December 2021.