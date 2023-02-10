 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sudarshan Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore, down 12.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 601.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 98.39% from Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 75.45 crore in December 2021.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 520.58 521.36 596.65
Other Operating Income 7.44 7.02 5.11
Total Income From Operations 528.02 528.38 601.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.03 261.26 361.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.90 5.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 56.82 -3.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.88 44.06 47.38
Depreciation 30.91 26.95 21.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.71 117.59 122.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.73 15.92 52.01
Other Income 0.99 1.42 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 17.34 53.58
Interest 11.02 9.34 4.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.70 8.00 48.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.70 8.00 48.76
Tax 0.12 3.46 12.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.58 4.54 36.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.58 4.54 36.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.58 4.54 36.38
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.70 5.30
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.70 5.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.70 5.30
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.70 5.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited