 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Subex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore, up 237.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore in December 2022 up 237.78% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 443.96% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

Subex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.19 74.42 20.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.19 74.42 20.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.81 30.14 10.78
Depreciation 3.29 3.25 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.76 52.28 10.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.67 -11.25 -0.90
Other Income 0.44 0.91 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.23 -10.34 -0.88
Interest 0.71 0.73 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.94 -11.07 -0.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.94 -11.07 -0.91
Tax 1.01 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.95 -11.07 -0.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.95 -11.07 -0.91
Equity Share Capital 281.00 281.00 281.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.20 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.20 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.20 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.20 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited