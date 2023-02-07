Subex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore, up 237.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.19 crore in December 2022 up 237.78% from Rs. 20.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2022 down 443.96% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
Subex shares closed at 34.15 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.30% returns over the last 6 months and -22.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Subex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.19
|74.42
|20.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.19
|74.42
|20.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.81
|30.14
|10.78
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.25
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.76
|52.28
|10.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|-11.25
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.91
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.23
|-10.34
|-0.88
|Interest
|0.71
|0.73
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.94
|-11.07
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.94
|-11.07
|-0.91
|Tax
|1.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.95
|-11.07
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.95
|-11.07
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.20
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited