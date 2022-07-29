 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Strides Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore, down 16.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.19 crore in June 2022 down 16.82% from Rs. 508.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.25 crore in June 2022 down 212.06% from Rs. 21.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2022 down 416.17% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2021.

Strides Pharma shares closed at 334.45 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -54.78% over the last 12 months.

Strides Pharma Science
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 423.19 455.66 508.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 423.19 455.66 508.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 293.18 243.39 243.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.97 19.09 14.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.54 3.40 15.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.46 53.41 79.44
Depreciation 24.30 24.41 26.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.16 118.54 147.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -85.33 -6.58 -18.45
Other Income 7.47 84.83 8.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -77.86 78.25 -9.70
Interest 26.02 21.55 18.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -103.88 56.71 -27.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -103.88 56.71 -27.79
Tax -37.63 -143.80 -6.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -66.25 200.50 -21.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -66.25 200.50 -21.23
Equity Share Capital 89.79 89.79 89.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.38 22.33 -2.37
Diluted EPS -7.38 22.33 -2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.38 22.33 -2.37
Diluted EPS -7.38 22.33 -2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

