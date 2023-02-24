Standard Capita Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, up 2177.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in December 2022 up 2177.09% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 2092.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 2850% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.