Stampede Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 117.14% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.

Stampede Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.18 3.46 1.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.18 3.46 1.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 2.44 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.51 1.46
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.02 0.38 2.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 -0.04 -3.00
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 -0.01 -2.99
Interest 0.16 0.15 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 -0.16 -3.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 -0.16 -3.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.15 -0.16 -3.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.15 -0.16 -3.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.15 -0.16 -3.30
Equity Share Capital 28.71 28.63 28.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.01 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.01 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.01 -0.11
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.01 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited