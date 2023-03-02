Stampede Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in December 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 117.14% from Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2021.