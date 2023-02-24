Sri Amarnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.