SREI Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 down 20.45% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022 up 100.25% from Rs. 2,918.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022 down 543.75% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

SREI Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 58.02 in March 2021.

SREI Infra shares closed at 4.60 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.