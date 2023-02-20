SREI Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 48.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 44.96% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.
SREI Infra shares closed at 2.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -52.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.31
|5.55
|6.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.31
|5.55
|6.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.60
|1.20
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.59
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.26
|2.22
|2.21
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.07
|-0.53
|1.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|0.93
|3.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|1.74
|-3.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|2.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|1.77
|-0.82
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|1.76
|-1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|1.76
|-1.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|1.76
|-1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|1.76
|-1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited