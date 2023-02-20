 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SREI Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 48.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 48.28% from Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 44.96% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 111.65% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

SREI Infrastructure Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.31 5.55 6.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.31 5.55 6.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.60 1.20
Depreciation 0.59 0.59 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.26 2.22 2.21
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.07 -0.53 1.15
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.40 0.93 3.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.72 1.74 -3.74
Other Income 0.01 0.03 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 1.77 -0.82
Interest -- 0.01 0.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 1.76 -1.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 1.76 -1.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 1.76 -1.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 1.76 -1.29
Equity Share Capital 503.09 503.09 503.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited