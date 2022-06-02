 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPML Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 211.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022 up 85.57% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 190.79% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2021.

SPML Infra shares closed at 38.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.12% returns over the last 6 months and 235.65% over the last 12 months.

SPML Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.74 276.01 211.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.74 276.01 211.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.39 250.43 176.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.44 7.31 7.35
Depreciation 0.81 0.93 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.24 11.59 80.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.88 5.75 -53.99
Other Income 11.66 2.39 33.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.53 8.15 -20.40
Interest 21.62 4.77 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.08 3.37 -20.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.08 3.37 -20.68
Tax 2.64 1.05 -3.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.72 2.32 -17.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -18.60
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.72 2.32 -35.74
Minority Interest -- -- 0.56
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.35 -1.31 -9.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.38 1.01 -44.20
Equity Share Capital 8.75 8.19 8.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.60 0.30 -12.06
Diluted EPS -1.60 0.30 -12.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.60 0.30 -12.06
Diluted EPS -1.60 0.30 -12.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
