SPL Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore, up 188.03% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SPL Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.67 crore in March 2022 up 188.03% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2022 up 161.95% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022 up 162.02% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

SPL Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

SPL Industries shares closed at 52.55 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 10.75% over the last 12 months.

SPL Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.67 54.11 26.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.67 54.11 26.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.41 2.73 1.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.33 31.35 12.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.22 2.03 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.98 2.78 2.69
Depreciation 0.63 0.59 0.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.10 8.78 6.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.44 5.86 2.14
Other Income 3.82 2.20 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.27 8.05 3.50
Interest 0.21 0.22 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.06 7.83 3.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.06 7.83 3.31
Tax 3.04 2.07 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.02 5.76 2.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.02 5.76 2.68
Equity Share Capital 29.00 29.00 29.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 1.99 0.92
Diluted EPS 2.42 1.99 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.42 1.99 0.92
Diluted EPS 2.42 1.99 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
