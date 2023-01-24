 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Som Distillerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore, up 83.64% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore in December 2022 up 83.64% from Rs. 62.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2022 up 271.96% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 up 371.14% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021. Som Distillerie shares closed at 120.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.02% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.
Som Distilleries and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations114.0493.5562.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations114.0493.5562.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.0561.7431.81
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.76-5.97-0.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.143.342.73
Depreciation2.262.282.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses53.5432.5127.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.80-0.35-2.01
Other Income4.426.991.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.216.64-0.25
Interest1.902.462.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.314.18-2.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.314.18-2.37
Tax1.242.25--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.071.93-2.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.071.93-2.37
Equity Share Capital36.8834.9932.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.28-0.36
Diluted EPS0.560.27-0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.28-0.36
Diluted EPS0.560.27-0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Som Distillerie #Som Distilleries and Breweries
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:00 pm