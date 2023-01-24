Som Distillerie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.04 crore, up 83.64% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 114.04 93.55 62.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 114.04 93.55 62.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 71.05 61.74 31.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.76 -5.97 -0.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.14 3.34 2.73 Depreciation 2.26 2.28 2.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.54 32.51 27.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.80 -0.35 -2.01 Other Income 4.42 6.99 1.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.21 6.64 -0.25 Interest 1.90 2.46 2.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.31 4.18 -2.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.31 4.18 -2.37 Tax 1.24 2.25 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.07 1.93 -2.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.07 1.93 -2.37 Equity Share Capital 36.88 34.99 32.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 0.28 -0.36 Diluted EPS 0.56 0.27 -0.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 0.28 -0.36 Diluted EPS 0.56 0.27 -0.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited