SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 139.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in December 2022 up 156.67% from Rs. 91.86 crore in December 2021.