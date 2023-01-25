 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 139.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in December 2022 up 156.67% from Rs. 91.86 crore in December 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.75 338.37 100.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.75 338.37 100.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 213.25 182.85 228.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 0.64 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.25 5.90 -174.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.27 55.74 65.09
Depreciation 27.89 28.56 28.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.79 65.72 77.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.40 -1.04 -124.99
Other Income 6.77 3.77 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.17 2.73 -120.23
Interest 23.64 21.96 17.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.53 -19.23 -138.05
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.52
P/L Before Tax 0.53 -19.23 -139.57
Tax 0.11 -9.32 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.42 -9.91 -139.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.42 -9.91 -139.57
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -2.75 -38.85
Diluted EPS 0.12 -2.75 -38.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -2.75 -38.85
Diluted EPS 0.12 -2.75 -38.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited