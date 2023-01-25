SOLARA ACTIVE P Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 139.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.06 crore in December 2022 up 156.67% from Rs. 91.86 crore in December 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 38.85 in December 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 417.85 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -59.84% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|394.75
|338.37
|100.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|394.75
|338.37
|100.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|213.25
|182.85
|228.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|0.64
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.25
|5.90
|-174.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.27
|55.74
|65.09
|Depreciation
|27.89
|28.56
|28.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.79
|65.72
|77.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.40
|-1.04
|-124.99
|Other Income
|6.77
|3.77
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.17
|2.73
|-120.23
|Interest
|23.64
|21.96
|17.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|-19.23
|-138.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.52
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|-19.23
|-139.57
|Tax
|0.11
|-9.32
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.42
|-9.91
|-139.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.42
|-9.91
|-139.57
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-2.75
|-38.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-2.75
|-38.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-2.75
|-38.85
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-2.75
|-38.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited