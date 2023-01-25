 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:

Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 100.32% from Rs. 139.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.17 crore in December 2022 up 156.64% from Rs. 92.11 crore in December 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 394.75 338.37 100.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 394.75 338.37 100.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 213.24 182.85 228.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 0.64 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.25 5.90 -174.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.45 56.15 65.52
Depreciation 27.98 28.63 28.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.91 65.26 77.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.02 -1.06 -125.28
Other Income 7.17 3.72 4.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.19 2.66 -120.55
Interest 23.64 21.96 17.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.55 -19.30 -138.37
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.52
P/L Before Tax 0.55 -19.30 -139.89
Tax 0.12 -9.32 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.43 -9.98 -139.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.43 -9.98 -139.89
Minority Interest 0.02 0.02 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.45 -9.96 -139.87
Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 35.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -2.77 -38.93
Diluted EPS 0.12 -2.77 -38.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 -2.77 -38.93
Diluted EPS 0.12 -2.77 -38.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited