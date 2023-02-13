 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMS Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SMS Lifesciences India are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.14% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.

SMS Lifesciences India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.29 81.26 91.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.29 81.26 91.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.47 42.54 55.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.20 3.33 -6.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.48 10.23 10.86
Depreciation 2.63 2.64 2.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.78 16.90 22.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.73 5.63 5.85
Other Income 0.50 0.15 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.23 5.78 5.88
Interest 1.67 1.68 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.56 4.10 4.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.56 4.10 4.39
Tax 1.74 0.97 2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.82 3.12 2.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.82 3.12 2.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.82 3.12 2.33
Equity Share Capital 3.02 3.02 3.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.18 10.33 7.70
Diluted EPS 13.18 10.33 7.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.18 10.33 7.70
Diluted EPS 13.18 10.33 7.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited