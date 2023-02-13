SMS Lifescience Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in December 2022 down 3.04% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2022 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2022 up 16.14% from Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2021.