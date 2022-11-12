SML Isuzu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:
Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore in September 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 232.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 148.7% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.
SML Isuzu shares closed at 711.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|SML Isuzu
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|410.43
|500.19
|232.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|410.43
|500.19
|232.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|276.29
|415.16
|177.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.20
|16.84
|10.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|36.84
|-16.84
|10.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.23
|41.67
|32.62
|Depreciation
|10.84
|10.52
|11.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.28
|26.46
|17.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.25
|6.38
|-27.09
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.47
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.84
|6.85
|-23.36
|Interest
|4.33
|4.51
|6.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.17
|2.34
|-29.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.17
|2.34
|-29.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.17
|2.34
|-29.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.17
|2.34
|-29.11
|Equity Share Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|14.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.34
|1.62
|-20.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.34
|1.62
|-20.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.34
|1.62
|-20.11
|Diluted EPS
|-6.34
|1.62
|-20.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited