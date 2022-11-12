 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SML Isuzu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore in September 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 232.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 148.7% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 711.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.

SML Isuzu
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 410.43 500.19 232.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 410.43 500.19 232.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 276.29 415.16 177.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.20 16.84 10.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.84 -16.84 10.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.23 41.67 32.62
Depreciation 10.84 10.52 11.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.28 26.46 17.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.25 6.38 -27.09
Other Income 0.41 0.47 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.84 6.85 -23.36
Interest 4.33 4.51 6.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.17 2.34 -29.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.17 2.34 -29.63
Tax -- -- -0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.17 2.34 -29.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.17 2.34 -29.11
Equity Share Capital 14.48 14.48 14.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.34 1.62 -20.11
Diluted EPS -6.34 1.62 -20.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.34 1.62 -20.11
Diluted EPS -6.34 1.62 -20.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SML Isuzu
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
