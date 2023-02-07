 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJVN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 550.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.98 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 553.79 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 442.37 crore in December 2021.

SJVN
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 551.67 880.74 550.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 551.67 880.74 550.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.74 73.62 78.03
Depreciation 103.16 105.32 102.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.19 90.92 87.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.58 610.88 283.11
Other Income 172.05 40.52 56.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.63 651.40 340.06
Interest 116.93 116.57 37.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 333.70 534.83 302.33
Exceptional Items 16.81 47.34 -4.86
P/L Before Tax 350.51 582.17 297.47
Tax 59.53 131.10 64.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 290.98 451.07 232.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 290.98 451.07 232.67
Equity Share Capital 3,929.80 3,929.80 3,929.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 9,651.56
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.15 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.15 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.74 1.15 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.74 1.15 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
