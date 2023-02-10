SJS Enterprises Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.37 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.37 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 91.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 14.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 26.43 crore in December 2021.