Sintex Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 177.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 0.79 0.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.61 0.79 0.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost -- -0.09 0.10 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.67 0.90 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.02 0.03 Other Income -- -- 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.02 0.07 Interest 3.73 3.72 3.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.79 -3.74 -3.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.79 -3.74 -3.66 Tax -- -- 0.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.79 -3.74 -3.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.79 -3.74 -3.90 Equity Share Capital 63.62 63.62 63.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.06 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.06 Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.06 -0.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited