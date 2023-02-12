Sintex Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 177.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 177.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
|Sintex Plastics shares closed at 2.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -70.10% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|0.79
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|0.79
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|-0.09
|0.10
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.90
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.03
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.07
|Interest
|3.73
|3.72
|3.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.79
|-3.74
|-3.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.79
|-3.74
|-3.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.79
|-3.74
|-3.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.79
|-3.74
|-3.90
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited