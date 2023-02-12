 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Plastics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 177.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 177.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 185.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021. Sintex Plastics shares closed at 2.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.64% returns over the last 6 months and -70.10% over the last 12 months.
Sintex Plastics Technology
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.610.790.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.610.790.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost---0.090.10
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.670.900.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.020.03
Other Income----0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.020.07
Interest3.733.723.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.79-3.74-3.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.79-3.74-3.66
Tax----0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.79-3.74-3.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.79-3.74-3.90
Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
Diluted EPS-0.06-0.06-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am