Sintex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore, up 93.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 897.55 crore in June 2022 up 93.19% from Rs. 464.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.62 crore in June 2022 down 21.21% from Rs. 171.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.59 crore in June 2022 down 14.85% from Rs. 87.60 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 897.55 1,049.76 464.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 897.55 1,049.76 464.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 718.44 779.75 255.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.37 -35.43 24.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.32 44.98 34.85
Depreciation 65.10 64.68 65.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.83 144.89 73.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.77 50.89 10.08
Other Income 14.26 26.15 12.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.49 77.04 22.20
Interest 217.11 202.47 193.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -207.62 -125.43 -171.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -207.62 -125.43 -171.29
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -207.62 -125.43 -171.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -207.62 -125.43 -171.29
Equity Share Capital 59.92 59.92 59.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.46 -2.09 -2.86
Diluted EPS -3.46 -2.09 -2.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.46 -2.09 -2.86
Diluted EPS -3.46 -2.09 -2.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
