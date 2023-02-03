 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sintex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore in December 2022 down 27.82% from Rs. 967.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 825.70 crore in December 2022 down 757.78% from Rs. 96.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 177.75 crore in December 2021. Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.10% returns over the last 12 months.
Sintex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations698.54654.65967.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations698.54654.65967.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials535.20478.80686.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.5657.12-28.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.3044.1142.10
Depreciation65.6865.8266.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.5691.07112.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-76.76-82.2788.64
Other Income18.9914.1322.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.77-68.14111.63
Interest236.03224.49207.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-293.79-292.63-96.25
Exceptional Items-531.91----
P/L Before Tax-825.70-292.63-96.25
Tax----0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-825.70-292.63-96.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-825.70-292.63-96.26
Equity Share Capital59.9259.9259.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
Diluted EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
Diluted EPS-13.78-4.88-1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

