Sintex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore, down 27.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 698.54 crore in December 2022 down 27.82% from Rs. 967.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 825.70 crore in December 2022 down 757.78% from Rs. 96.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2022 down 95.55% from Rs. 177.75 crore in December 2021.
|Sintex Ind shares closed at 2.60 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -68.10% returns over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|698.54
|654.65
|967.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|698.54
|654.65
|967.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|535.20
|478.80
|686.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.56
|57.12
|-28.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.30
|44.11
|42.10
|Depreciation
|65.68
|65.82
|66.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|128.56
|91.07
|112.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-76.76
|-82.27
|88.64
|Other Income
|18.99
|14.13
|22.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.77
|-68.14
|111.63
|Interest
|236.03
|224.49
|207.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-293.79
|-292.63
|-96.25
|Exceptional Items
|-531.91
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-825.70
|-292.63
|-96.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-825.70
|-292.63
|-96.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-825.70
|-292.63
|-96.26
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.78
|-4.88
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-13.78
|-4.88
|-1.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.78
|-4.88
|-1.61
|Diluted EPS
|-13.78
|-4.88
|-1.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited