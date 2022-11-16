Signet Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore in September 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 204.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 5.64% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Signet Ind shares closed at 39.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.21% over the last 12 months.