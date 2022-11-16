 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signet Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 222.65 crore in September 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 204.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2022 up 5.64% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 15.26 crore in September 2021.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.

Signet Ind shares closed at 39.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.21% over the last 12 months.

Signet Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 222.65 219.14 204.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 222.65 219.14 204.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.97 110.03 72.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.36 77.18 122.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.39 -7.76 -26.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.31 6.87 5.95
Depreciation 2.26 2.18 2.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.88 17.43 15.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.26 13.22 12.67
Other Income 0.75 0.31 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.01 13.53 13.10
Interest 10.36 11.36 10.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.65 2.17 2.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.65 2.17 2.52
Tax 0.77 0.69 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.88 1.47 1.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.88 1.47 1.78
Equity Share Capital 29.44 29.44 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.38 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.38 0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.51 0.38 0.48
Diluted EPS 0.51 0.38 0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am