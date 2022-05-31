 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signet Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.14 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 311.14 crore in March 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 274.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 down 52.12% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2022 down 2.2% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2021.

Signet Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in March 2021.

Signet Ind shares closed at 38.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.

Signet Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 311.14 180.99 274.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 311.14 180.99 274.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.18 68.54 115.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 131.77 80.50 131.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.63 -3.64 -10.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.29 6.26 5.25
Depreciation 2.14 2.13 2.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.99 14.00 16.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.41 13.20 15.60
Other Income 0.24 0.39 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.65 13.59 16.12
Interest 11.53 10.06 10.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.13 3.53 5.41
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.64
P/L Before Tax 4.13 3.53 7.05
Tax 1.28 0.95 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.85 2.58 5.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.85 2.58 5.95
Equity Share Capital 29.44 29.44 29.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.75 2.02
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.75 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.75 2.02
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.75 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
