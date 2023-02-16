Signet Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.39 crore in December 2022 up 45.52% from Rs. 180.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2022 up 101.11% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2022 up 25.45% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.