Sigachi Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.47 crore, up 44.18% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.47 crore in September 2022 up 44.18% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2022 up 37.68% from Rs. 9.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in September 2022 up 34.77% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Sigachi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.28 in September 2021.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 269.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months

Sigachi Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.47 78.31 57.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.47 78.31 57.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.82 35.05 27.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 1.78 -2.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.29 7.46 4.49
Depreciation 2.07 0.80 0.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.09 17.76 14.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.21 15.46 12.75
Other Income 2.21 1.63 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.42 17.08 12.96
Interest 1.20 0.47 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.22 16.61 12.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.22 16.61 12.77
Tax 1.64 3.79 2.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.58 12.82 9.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.58 12.82 9.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.58 12.82 9.86
Equity Share Capital 30.74 30.74 30.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 4.17 4.28
Diluted EPS 4.42 4.17 4.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 4.17 3.21
Diluted EPS 4.42 4.17 4.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Results #Sigachi Ind #Sigachi Industries
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
