Shyama Infosys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 11.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Shyama Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Shyama Infosys shares closed at 1.63 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)