 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shukra Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 20.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shukra Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 20.3% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 45.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Shukra Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2021. Shukra Pharma shares closed at 72.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -62.41% returns over the last 6 months and -4.98% over the last 12 months.
Shukra Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.303.722.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.303.722.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.162.380.12
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.88-0.880.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.171.171.15
Depreciation0.460.450.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.581.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.020.00
Other Income0.270.030.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.050.13
Interest0.050.040.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.010.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.050.010.09
Tax0.02-0.070.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.080.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.080.05
Equity Share Capital1.571.571.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.490.31
Diluted EPS0.160.490.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.490.31
Diluted EPS0.160.490.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shukra Pharma #Shukra Pharmaceuticals
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm