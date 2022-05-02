 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shriram City Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,749.84 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,749.84 crore in March 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 1,484.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.44 crore in March 2022 up 7.57% from Rs. 282.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,131.23 crore in March 2022 up 17.45% from Rs. 963.13 crore in March 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 45.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 42.73 in March 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,708.60 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,749.84 1,700.53 1,484.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,749.84 1,700.53 1,484.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 270.18 251.69 209.38
Depreciation 19.44 19.81 19.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 216.17 206.03 205.65
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.16 188.15 107.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,110.89 1,034.85 942.28
Other Income 0.90 0.99 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,111.79 1,035.84 943.72
Interest 693.60 648.55 555.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 418.19 387.29 387.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 418.19 387.29 387.80
Tax 114.75 87.59 105.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 303.44 299.70 282.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 303.44 299.70 282.08
Equity Share Capital 66.63 66.33 66.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.69 44.21 42.73
Diluted EPS 45.68 43.98 42.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.69 44.21 42.73
Diluted EPS 45.68 43.98 42.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
