Shriram City Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,900.11 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,900.11 crore in March 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 1,595.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 324.18 crore in March 2022 up 9.87% from Rs. 295.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,235.84 crore in March 2022 up 18.63% from Rs. 1,041.78 crore in March 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 48.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.70 in March 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,708.60 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,900.11 1,849.58 1,595.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,900.11 1,849.58 1,595.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 294.68 273.95 229.12
Depreciation 21.39 21.80 21.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 221.94 207.20 -40.99
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.76 211.50 369.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,213.34 1,135.13 1,016.73
Other Income 1.11 3.34 3.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,214.45 1,138.47 1,020.58
Interest 763.90 718.85 616.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 450.55 419.62 404.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 450.55 419.62 404.02
Tax 123.06 104.55 105.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 327.49 315.07 298.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 327.49 315.07 298.28
Minority Interest -3.31 -4.30 -3.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 324.18 310.77 295.05
Equity Share Capital 66.63 66.33 66.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.81 46.97 44.70
Diluted EPS 48.80 46.73 44.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.81 46.97 44.70
Diluted EPS 48.80 46.73 44.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
