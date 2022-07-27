Shriram City Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,002.06 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,002.06 crore in June 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 1,610.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.75 crore in June 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 218.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,250.27 crore in June 2022 up 30.13% from Rs. 960.78 crore in June 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 52.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.08 in June 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,928.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.