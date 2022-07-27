 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shriram City Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,002.06 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shriram City Union Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,002.06 crore in June 2022 up 24.28% from Rs. 1,610.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 349.75 crore in June 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 218.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,250.27 crore in June 2022 up 30.13% from Rs. 960.78 crore in June 2021.

Shriram City EPS has increased to Rs. 52.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 33.08 in June 2021.

Shriram City shares closed at 1,928.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.

Shriram City Union Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,002.06 1,900.11 1,610.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,002.06 1,900.11 1,610.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 339.95 294.68 243.48
Depreciation 21.46 21.39 21.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 217.91 221.94 226.57
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.01 148.76 182.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,227.73 1,213.34 937.55
Other Income 1.08 1.11 2.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,228.81 1,214.45 939.63
Interest 755.87 763.90 644.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 472.94 450.55 295.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 472.94 450.55 295.45
Tax 118.67 123.06 75.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 354.27 327.49 220.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 354.27 327.49 220.18
Minority Interest -4.52 -3.31 -1.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 349.75 324.18 218.35
Equity Share Capital 66.70 66.63 66.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.47 48.81 33.08
Diluted EPS 51.92 48.80 32.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 52.47 48.81 33.08
Diluted EPS 51.92 48.80 32.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Shriram City #Shriram City Union Finance
first published: Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.